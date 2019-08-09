U.S.-born South Korea celebrity apologizes for methamphetamine use

A U.S.-born man in South Korea is under trial for administering methamphetamine in his residence. File Photo by Kaesler Media/Shutterstock.com

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A U.S.-born television celebrity in South Korea arrested for methamphetamine use is asking local prosecutors for a one-year prison sentence with a stay of execution for two years.

Robert Holley, 58, a popular TV personality and "family man" well known for his fluency in a regional Korean dialect, broke down in tears while taking questions from local reporters, Yonhap reported Friday.

Holley was making his appearance at Seoul's Western District Court for his first trial, where he pleaded for forgiveness, according to the report.

"It is a first offense and I've confessed and done penance," Holley said in Korean as he sought a stay of execution for his sentence.

Holley, whose Korean name is Ha Il, said he accepts all charges against him and that he is deeply apologetic. He also addressed the public as his "fellow Koreans."

"I let down my [fellow Koreans] and do not know how to atone in the coming days. I extend my apology and will do penance until the day I die," Holley said.

According to the latest reports, Holley purchased one gram of methamphetamine, then administered the drug in his residence with a friend, an unidentified "foreign national" in his or her 20s.

Local newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported Friday Holley said he has lost the trust of his family.

"I lived the life of a model student since I was young, and worked to be an exemplary father," Holley told South Korean reporters. "Through a sudden mistake I lost all my loved ones. I have lost the respect of my son."

RELATED Cocaine laced with fentanyl causes increase in deaths

Holley's companion, the second defendant in the case, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison with a stay of execution for two years.

The defendant's attorney said Holley acquired the methamphetamine and introduced drug use to the defendant, according to the Chosun.