An explosion is seen Monday at a military ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia, Russia. Photo by Dmitry Dub/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- For the third time in four days, Russian authorities responded Friday to an explosion at a military outpost.

Officials said the blast occurred at a Siberian ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk region, injuring nine people. The state-run TASS news agency reported two blasts.

Nearby residents could see smoke for miles and authorities evacuated the nearby village of Kamenka. Four of the nine injured were hospitalized.

The Russian military said a lightning strike first caused a fire, and then the explosion. Authorities said a separate explosion at the same site Monday destroyed the depot's lightning shield.

A different blast Thursday killed two Russian soldiers at a military range in northwest Russia.