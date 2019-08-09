Commuters wait on a ThamesLink train at Elephant and Castle station in London on Friday. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A temporary power grid failure caused large swaths of England and Wales to go dark Friday evening, prompting transportation hiccups during rush hour.

National Grid, Britain's national electric company, said the power outage began around 5 p.m. and it was fully restored by around 6:30 p.m. The utility blamed the national transmission network for the problem.

London and other areas of southern England were among the regions affected, causing trains on the London Underground and traffic lights to go dark. The power outage didn't affect area airports.

The Guardian reported that hundreds of thousands of homes also lost power -- about 500,000 in Wales, southwest England and the Midlands, 300,000 in southeast England, 110,000 in Yorkshire and northeast England, and 26,000 in northwest England.