Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The British economy contracted in the second quarter of 2019, driving fears that it is headed for its first recession in 10 years as the next deadline for the country to leave the European Union looms in October.

The Office of National Statistics reported Friday Britain's gross national product fell for the first time in nearly seven years, as unsettled questions over Brexit shook the business community.

Gross Domestic Product head Rob Kent-Smith said the contraction came after "robust growth" in the first quarter. He said manufacturing output fell off after a strong start in 2019. He added that the construction sector also slowed while the service sector was flat.

"The trade deficit narrowed markedly, as imports fell following a sharp rise in the first quarter ahead of the UK's original departure date from the EU," Kent-Smith said.

The statistics office said Britain's rolling three-month growth, based on output gross value added, was negative 0.2 percent in June, continuing a steady decline that followed the growth to start the year.

"This is a challenging period across the global economy, with growth slowing in many countries," Chancellor Sajid Javid said. "But the fundamentals of the British economy are strong -- wages are growing, employment is at a record high and we're forecast to grow faster than Germany, Italy and Japan this year.

"The government is determined to provide certainty to people and businesses on Brexit -- that's why we are clear that the U.K. is leaving the EU on Oct. 31," he continued.

In light of Brexit, Javid announced a one-year spending review in hopes of giving government departments some "financial certainty."