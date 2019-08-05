Car crash, explosion kills at least 19 in Cairo

A view of the damaged facade of Cairo's National Cancer Institute Monday after a car accident. Photo by Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A car crash in Cairo late Sunday killed at least 19 people and injured dozens, Egypt's health ministry said.

The incident occurred in Cairo's Manyal neighborhood near the National Cancer Institute when a speeding vehicle driving against traffic slammed into three other cars, causing the explosion, officials said. The blast heavily damaged the center's facade.

The cancer institute said 54 patients were evacuated and taken to other hospitals, and disputed claims the accident happened inside the facility.

Cairo's 57357 Children's Cancer Hospital said in a statement two employees died in the crash. The hospital identified them as Nabil Mohamed and Mohamed Abdel-Zaher.

Militants have increased attacks on Egyptian law enforcement since the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. He died June 17.