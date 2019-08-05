Australian politician calls for end to Chinese lease at Darwin Port

The flag of the Chinese military flies outside Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney in June. Australia is wary of China's growing militarization in the South China Sea. File Photo by Bianca Demarchi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian politician wants to terminate a 99-year Chinese lease on Darwin Port and nationalize the asset, according to multiple reports.

Nick Champion, deputy chairman of Australia's Federal Parliament's Foreign Affairs, said Canberra should buy Darwin Port back, Australia's ABC News reported.

"I think there was not enough consideration of the national interest in that particular privatization of this port," Champion said, according to the report.

"It's a very important port because we have significant defense facilities in the Northern Territory and that's the part of the world I guess we have to pay a great deal of attention to."

In 2015, Australia's regional Northern Territory government said Chinese company Landbridge had been awarded a 99-year lease of Darwin Port as part of a $500 million deal.

Champion is one of the more outspoken Australian politicians on the matter.

Parliamentarians who spoke on the condition of anonymity to ABC said Champion's concerns are "spot on," but they are not going public with their concerns for fear of retaliation.

"Right now Beijing holds some pretty powerful economic levers against Australia, so any move that could annoy the Chinese government is pretty dangerous," one source said.

Concerns regarding China's presence at the Australian port comes after ABC reported in June Australia could be building a new port facility to assist U.S. Marines in the Indo-Pacific.

Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said both countries are "seriously concerned" about China's continued militarization in the South China Sea, and that Australia would "seriously consider" a proposal to take part in a coalition-based patrol of the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Guardian.

The United States has proposed other allies, including South Korea and Japan, take part in the patrol. Seoul has recently it would seriously consider joining the U.S.-led coalition, according to South Korean press reports.