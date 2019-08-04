Facebook, Instagram suffer outages Sunday

Facebook and Instagram suffered outages worldwide Sunday, where users experienced trouble with the newsfeed and logging in, among other issues. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Facebook and Instagram users struggled to post and share content Sunday after the social media sites apparently crashed for several hours.

Some Instagram users could not log into their accounts while Facebook users globally could not use sharing features, upload photos and comment, The Mirror reported. Others received messages stating that the site needed maintenance and would be up again soon.

The Express said that the outage monitoring website Down Detector logged more than 7,000 reports issues on Facebook. Down Detector said that Facebook started having problems about 9:30 a.m., Eastern time.

About 34 percent of the complaints said they faced "total blackout." Another 33 percent of the complainants said there were issues with its newsfeed while 32 percent said they could not log in.

CNet.com reported that users across the United States, Canada, Australia and parts of Asia claimed that had lack of access Sunday morning.

According to the Down Detector outage map, most of Facebook issues appeared to affect users in Japan, the Philippines and Malaysia. Lightersoutages were reported in India, the northern United States and California.

While complaints slowed early afternoon, Eastern and functions slowly returned to normal, some problems continued to persist.

Instagram is a photo and video-sharing social networking service that is owned by Facebook, which has not publicly commented on the outage.