A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Japan 34.1 miles southwest of Fukushima, Japan, on Sunday night. Map courtesy U.S. Geological Survey.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit off of the coast of Japan near Fukushima on Sunday morning. People reported feeling the quake in the capital, Tokyo, approximately 155 miles away.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at 7:23 p.m. local time, was 34.1 miles southwest of Fukushima prefecture and measured at a depth of 30 miles, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no were immediate reports of damage, and no tsunami alert was issued.

Public broadcaster NHK TV reported that utility companies were checking on the nuclear reactors in the area.

In 2011, Fukushima was hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, which sparked a monster tsunami causing three nuclear meltdown, hydrogen explosions and radioactive contamination.