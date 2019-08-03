Seven young men arrested in Italian nightclub stampede that killed six

Rescuers assist injured people outside a nightclub in Corinaldo, Italy, that killed six on December 8. Photo by EPA

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Six men between 19 and 22 years old have been arrested in connection with a stampede at a nightclub in central Italy last year that killed six, authorities said Saturday.

Police allege they were part of a criminal group operating in central and northern Italy. Six are charged with manslaughter.

They are accused of using pepper spray to rob people inside the Blue Lantern club in Corinaldo, leading to panic, on Dec. 8. Corinaldo is about 160 miles east of Rome.

Killed were five victims 14 to 16 years old and a 39-year-old woman who was at the venue with her daughter.

"Unfortunately, no arrest will return the victims to their loved ones, but it is our duty to identify the culprits and punish them as they deserve," Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini posted on Twitter. "We hope that Justice will provide certain prison for everyone, without discounts or extenuating circumstances."

Also, nearly 200 other people were injured before a concert by rapper Sfera Ebbasta.

At least 1,400 people were the event through the venue's capacity was less than 900.