N. Korea: Kim supervised new rocket test

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un supervised testing of new rocket system Friday, the Korean Central News Agency said Saturday. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea said Saturday that leader Kim Jong-un supervised recent test of its new rocket system.

Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim supervised the test-fire.

Kim guided the firing of the "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system," Friday morning, which "aimed to examine the altitude control flight performance, track control capability and rate of hits of the large-caliber multiple launch guided ordnance rocket," KCNA said. "The test-fire satisfactorily confirmed the altitude control level flight performance, track changing capability, accuracy of hitting a target and warhead explosion power of the guided ordnance rocket."

North Korea's leader "expressed great satisfaction" over the result of the test, KCNA added.

A day prior to the KCNA report, North Korea fired unidentified short-ranged projectiles off South Korea east coast, South Korea's military said, as its third launch in a week.

North Korea also fired two projectiles from the new multiple rocket launcher system Friday, contradicting Seoul and Washington's assessment that they were short-range ballistic missiles.

The North's foreign ministry issued a statement Friday describing its latest launches as "conventional weaponry development" and criticizing Britain, France and Germany for condemning its recent missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Decision to suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests is "goodwill and consideration for dialogue partner," not "part of acts to recognize" U.N. resolutions, the spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump said he had no problem with the launches because there had been no agreement with North Korea on short-range missiles.

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday that it has tested its new rocket system again in launches conducted the previous day under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision.

The firing of "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system early in the Friday morning" was aimed to examine its capabilities, such as flight performance, track control ability and rate of hits, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the result of the test-fire," it said.

The report came a day after North Korea fired two projectiles from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea, which Seoul said appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles. It was the third such launch in just over a week.

The projectiles flew about 220 kilometers at an approximate altitude of 25 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On Friday, North Korea also fired two projectiles and said they were from a new multiple rocket launcher system, contradicting Seoul and Washington's assessment that they were short-range ballistic missiles.

The series of launches came ahead of a possible resumption of the denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang following U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim's surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on June 30.

Though the working-level talks, which had been expected to resume in mid-July, have not taken place yet, experts say Pyongyang is apparently trying to strengthen its negotiating leverage ahead of the talks' resumption.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry issued a statement slamming Britain, France and Germany for condemning its recent missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

North Korea "has never recognized UNSC's 'resolutions' against" the country "illegally fabricated by the U.N. according to its taste, nor will it recognize them in the future, too," it said.

Describing its latest launches as "conventional weaponry development," the spokesperson said the North's decision to suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests is "goodwill and consideration for dialogue partner," not "part of acts to recognize" to U.N. resolutions.

The U.S., meanwhile, has remained upbeat about the prospects for talks with the North, with Trump saying Friday the firings did not violate his agreement with Kim.

"These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands," Trump posted on Twitter. "There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain -- the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong Un's leadership, is unlimited. Also, there is far too much to lose. I may be wrong, but I believe that Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!"

Trump and Kim had agreed during their inter-Korean border meeting on June 30 to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.