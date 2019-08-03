Hong Kong protesters clash with police, who fire tear gas, pepper spray

Protesters take cover from the tear gas shot by riot police as anti-extradition bill protesters gather outside Tsim Sha Tsui police station during a rally in Hong Kong Saturday. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters again Saturday but the angry mob overwhelmed them, forcing them to retreat to a police station.

Demonstrators threw rocks, bricks, water bottles and other objects at the police as in protest of a controversial extradition bill that would allow China to ship people to bring people to the main land for trial.

The protests have been going on for nine weeks despite the bill in question being shelved. Demonstrators have said they want it withdrawn completely. Protesters have said this latest rally will go on for five consecutive days.

Police said in a statement that they used tear gas to disperse the crowd in several places. Police were also seen subduing demonstrators outside the police station. Photos show some demonstrators with bloody faces. Police also shot pepper spray into the crowds.

"Police also appeal to the residents in the area to stay tuned to the latest situation and if necessary, stay indoors and keep their windows closed," police said in a statement.

Protesters set up barricades using metal traffic barriers and also handed out gas masks and helmets. Some also built barricades with construction panels. Protesters also called for police to release prisoners being held in Wang Tai Sin yelling "Hong Kong police, breaking the law!"

By midnight, most of the protesters had taken the subway back home. Additional trains have been scheduled to help protesters get home.

The ongoing protests have prompted stern warnings from Beijing, hinting at possible military intervention.

Chen Daoxiang, who leads the Chinese army garrison in Hong Kong, said the military would protect the "national sovereignty" of Hong Kong and would put down the "intolerable" unrest if requested. The army released a video of tanks and soldiers firing on citizens in an anti-riot drill.

"People are getting more scared," Jacqueline Chan said. "But it will not change what we do. We will not [stop] because of fear."