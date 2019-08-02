Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A 7.4-magnitude earthquake triggered tsunami warnings for Indonesia on Friday.

The country's geophysics agency said residents in Banten need to "immediately evacuate to higher ground." The earthquake struck Friday night with an epicenter 91 miles from Sumar and a depth of about 6 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage, injuries or deaths from the earthquake, but the tremors were felt all the way in Jakarta. Buildings swayed for nearly a minute in the city, and there were reports of people running from office buildings after the quake hit.

Last year, a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, killed 2,000 people.