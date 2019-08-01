Web posts resemble man accused of setting fire to Japan anime studio

Firefighters search the Kyoto Animation Co. building in Kyoto, Japan, on July 18 after a major fire killed nearly three dozen people. Photo by EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Retaliation may have been the motive for a deadly arson attack at a Japanese animation studio last month, several months after the perpetrator made hostile comments about the company online.

A web bulletin board showed the posts Thursday toward Kyoto Animation Co studio, written between last September and November. The writings were anonymous, but bear resemblances to Shinji Aoba -- the man police say confessed to lighting the July 18 fire that killed 35 people.

Aoba, who's still being treated for burns he received in the attack, told authorities the anime studio plagiarized his ideas. An attorney for the studio acknowledged someone had entered a writing contest under Aoba's name, but that applicant did not make it past the first round. The attorney also dismissed the idea of plagiarism, saying there were no identical "aspects or similarities" between the studio's works and Aoba's.

Some of the anonymous posts said, "KyoAni rejected my manuscript," and "I will storm into KyoAni with explosives." Another said, "I will never forgive you guys for stealing my idea."

Police say Aoba took several gallons of gasoline to the studio on July 18, entered and shouted, "Die!" before he ignited the fuel.

The anonymous posts also claim the studio stole an idea for the popular anime show K-On!, about high school girls in a music club.

One post mentioned serving jail time, which Aoba did for robbing a convenience store in 2012. He was released in 2016 and initially lived in a rehabilitation facility.

Investigators say they have been examining Aoba's computer and cellphone, officials said.