Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Syria accused Israel of attacking an army position in the Syrian Golan Heights on Thursday, causing damage but no casualties.

The Israelis apparently were targeting Hezbollah militants who reportedly were in the area. It's not clear whether it was an air attack or surface-to-surface missile.

Israel had not confirmed the attack but officials have voiced concerns about the growing presence of Iranian forces and proxies in the region.

Syria's official news agency, SANA, reported that the attack occurred at 2 p.m. Thursday. SANA reported that it was a rocket that hit Tal Braiqa. Hebrew-language media said residents on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights reported loud explosions.

There have been two deadly attacks in southern Syria in the last two weeks that have been attributed to Syria. One of the attacks killed Hezbollah operative Mashour Zidan.