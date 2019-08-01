North Korea released an image on Thursday of leader Kim Jong Un guiding a weapons test. Photo screenshot of KCTV

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea says it is analyzing more than a dozen photos from North Korea following a statement from Pyongyang that the regime tested a new rocket system, not missiles.

Seoul also said it is not changing its position on North Korea's recent weapons tests. The country's joint chiefs of staff said Thursday North Korea tested a new type of "short-range ballistic missile" and that U.S. and South Korean intelligence are in agreement, local news service News 1 reported.

On Wednesday, following the tests, the joint chiefs had said North Korea launched two missiles at 5:06 a.m. and 5:27 a.m., from the Wonsan-Kalma region. One missile traveled more than 18 miles and a second projectile flew 155 miles, Seoul said.

South Korean authorities are also analyzing new images from North Korea, including 15 photos that were seen on Pyongyang's Korean Central Television on Thursday. One image showed a multiple rocket launch system.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA and Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun said the test of the regime's new rocket system took place under the guidance of the North Korean leader.

"On July 31, Comrade Kim Jong Un guided the test fire of a newly developed large-diameter multiple launch rocket system," KCNA said.

KCNA also said Kim praised the test and said the system would be a source of "inescapable distress" to targets, but did not include the name of specific countries.

South Korean analyst Kim Dong-yup at Kyungnam University said North Korea's multiple rocket launcher system could be based on a Chinese model.

"It's difficult to say at this point, but I think it may be based on China's WS-2," or Weishi series rocket systems.

According to News 1, Kim also said the system North Korea used likely has greater destructive power and accuracy than a 300mm multiple rocket launch system.

Concern is growing in South Korea that Pyongyang's weapons could be targeting Seoul and other areas within North Korean range.

Local paper Segye Ilbo reported Thursday that South Korea retains more missiles for attack missions than the North.

Rockets in the South's arsenal include the Hyunmoo series of missiles, the Haeseong II, a series of supersonic, ship-launched land-attack cruise missiles, and the Taurus air-to-surface missile, according to the report.