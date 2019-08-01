RCMP scales back Manitoba search for wanted teens

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- After nine days of searching through the rough terrain of northern Manitoba for two Canadian teens suspected of killing three people, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced it would be scaling back search efforts in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told reporters Wednesday that they weren't giving up the search but that after scouring some 6,835 miles and inspecting over 500 homes and buildings and finding no signs of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, since July 23, that the RCMP needed to "re-assess our deployment of resources to the area."

"It's not over, not by any means," she said. "I want to assure everyone that the RCMP is continuing to work on this investigation and will not stop until there is a resolution."

The RCMP descended upon the small community of Gillam after a vehicle seen days earlier being driven by the two teens was found destroyed by fire in the area.

The Royal Canadian Air Force also aided in the search of rail lines, hydro corridors, lakes, rivers, dense forests and vast areas of the tundra with the use of advanced technologies and assistance from the most highly skilled search and rescue teams in the country.

"However, even with this extraordinary effort, we have not had any confirmed sightings of the suspects since the burned vehicle was located," she said.

Resources and personnel will be withdrawn over the week but a number of assets and tactical resources will remain in the area, she said.

"I know that today's news is not what the families of the victims and the communities of northern Manitoba wanted to hear," she said. "But when searching for people in vast, remote and rugged locations, it is always a possibility that they are not immediately located."

Schmegelsky and McLeod have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was found July 19 at a highway pullout. They are also suspects in the deaths of an American citizen and her Australian boyfriend who were found shot to death July 15 about 300 miles from where Dyck was discovered.

The teens had initially been considered missing after their vehicle was found burnt and abandoned about a mile away from where Dyck's body was found until they were spotted driving a Toyota SUV in Manitoba, which was found discarded July 23 near Gillam.

The RCMP on Sunday had searched the community of York Landing, some 125 miles southwest of Gillam, after receiving a tip that the teens were in the area but announced the following day no evidence of the teens having been there was found.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday that it is investigating a report of a possible sighting of the teens.

OPP Constable Michelle Coulumbe said police in northeastern Ontario received a report of a suspicious white vehicle with two men having driven through a construction site in Kapuskasing, some 1,429 miles northwest of Gillam.

"There was two occupants in the vehicle who had similar descriptions to the suspects who are wanted in the B.C. murders," she said, adding "we are not able to confirm at this time if that was them."