Japan removes South Korea from 'white list' of preferred trade partners

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Japan's cabinet decided on Friday morning to remove South Korea from a "white list" of preferred trading partners, the latest move in a growing diplomatic dispute between the two countries over trade policies and wartime history.

Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said that the removal will go into effect on Aug. 28, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The white list status allowed simplified export control procedures for Japanese manufacturers to ship products that could be potentially diverted for military purposes.

Among the 27 countries on the list are several EU member states, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. South Korea, which received the preferential trading status in 2004, is the first country to lose its position on the list. Exporters will now have to get licenses to ship a wide range of products to South Korea, from chemicals to advanced sensors to electronic components.

The decision follows Japan's move at the beginning of July to tighten export restrictions on three materials used in manufacturing semiconductors and digital displays, crucial components for South Korea's high-tech manufacturing industry.

The breakdown in diplomatic relations stems from a South Korean Supreme Court decision last year that found that Japanese companies must provide compensation to their victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial occupation from 1910-1945.

Japan has argued that all reparations claims were resolved during the 1965 accord that normalized bilateral relations between the two countries. Japanese officials also claim that South Korea has undermined trust in the relationship with lax controls over re-exporting products.

A movement to boycott Japanese products has been gaining steam in South Korea over the past month, targeting everything from beer to luxury cars to travel to Japan. Some 65 percent of consumers say they are now taking part, according to a recent poll.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha cautioned yesterday that Japan's decision to strip South Korea's preferential trade status would have "grave ramifications" and could trigger a review of the countries' bilateral security relationship