Iran's military condemns U.S. sanctions against foreign minister

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Iran's top military leaders on Thursday condemned the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The U.S. treasury put the sanctions on Zarif Wednesday because he implements the agenda of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Also, Zarif is Iran's spokesman so the sanctions send a clear message that Iran's behavior is unacceptable.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said the sanctions are "ridiculous" and "illegal."

"By imposing sanctions on the respectable foreign minister [of Iran], Americans once again demonstrated their anger at the spread of the Islamic Revolution's inspiring and anti-arrogance discourse and unveiled their mischief and animosity toward the dignified Iranian establishment and nation."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic warned of U.S. "adventurism," saying it's doomed to fail. The sanctions are a sign of cowardice, they said.

"The arrogant U.S. administration has continued its law-breaking measures that go against the international norms, has taken this undiplomatic step out of frustration to make up for its consecutive losses in the world and region," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic said in a statement.

The General Staff mocked the U.S. attempt to form a maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.

The Revolutionary Guard said the sanctions are a sign of desperation, distress and weakness.

"Such actions targeting the Islamic Republic, however, do not change the fact that the country has brought about 'an end to the era of Americans' stance as a superpower and their adventurism in the region, and has led them and their regional and extra-regional lackeys to ignominious frustration," the Revolutionary Guard said in a statement.