Brazil clinches designation as 'major non-NATO ally' to U.S.

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has officially designated Brazil as a major non-NATO ally, making good on a promise he made to Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro four months ago.

Trump signed off on the declaration Wednesday.

The U.S. government designates the title to countries with which it shares key strategic relationships, and the tie offers certain military and financial benefits. The new declaration allows Brazil to buy U.S. military weapons and equipment. Trump and administration officials examined the issue last spring during a visit by Bolsonaro to the White House.

Brazil is the 18th nation to be named a major non-NATO partner of the United States, and the first to receive the designation from Trump. Others on the list are South Korea, Japan, Australia, Israel and Egypt.

Bolsonaro, who's often referred to as the Brazilian Donald Trump, has spurred controversy at times of his presidency -- including a plan to deforest parts of the Amazon.

The American Museum of Natural History in New York City canceled plans in April to host a black-tie gala for Bolsonaro after Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed his record and called him a "very dangerous human being."