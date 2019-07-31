A patient is screened for Ebola near Bwera, Uganda, which lies close to the nation's border with Congo. Photo by World Health Organization/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Health officials say they have discovered another case of Ebola in the eastern Congolese border town of Goma, an important trading center.

Officials said the new patient arrived in Goma from a mining region in Ituri province. The first case was confirmed July 15.

"We are doing our best to make sure that patients from Ebola high-risk areas don't travel to other areas," Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director of the Congolese National Institute for Biomedical Research, said in a statement.

The World Health Organization said Congo's Ebola crisis is now the second-worst in history. The nation has nearly 2,700 confirmed or probable Ebola cases and more than 1,800 patients have died so far.

The mortality rate is about 50 percent for Ebola, which can spread to humans from wild animals like fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates. It's transmittable through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids.

Uganda reported last month two people had died from the virus and more than two dozen may have been exposed.

Rwanda, which shares a border with Congo, next to Goma, has been on high alert during the current outbreak. Officials there have held clinical drills at public hospitals in high-risk areas to contain the virus if it crosses the border.