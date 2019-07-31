A worker is seen at a nuclear power plant in Bushehr, Iran, about 745 miles south of Tehran. File Photo by Majid Asgarpour/Mehr News Agency/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Iranian officials are working with European leaders to try and save its landmark 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Wednesday Tehran will back away from the pact even further if they don't come up with solutions soon.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed the deal with French President Emmanuel Macron late Tuesday, officials said, in a phone call that lasted nearly two hours.

"This shows that we pursue a rational approach in the region and the world and we have things to say about security and other issues," presidential chief of staff Mohmoud Vaezi said.

Iran and France were two signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action four years ago, with the United States, Britain, China, Russia and the European Union. U.S. President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal last year, imposed new sanctions and the accord has slowly begun to fade since.

Some European leaders have expressed interest in maintaining the deal, but Tehran says time is running out.

Iran has already suspended a provision to the deal that limits its uranium stockpile, and foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday Iran will suspend more commitments without key efforts to save the deal soon.

Tehran wants Europe to adopt INSTEX, a direct payment system that could offset U.S. sanctions and allow Iran to collect revenues from oil sales.

RELATED Iran to surpass limits on uranium enrichment set by nuclear deal

"INSTEX should not be turned into a tool for carrying out U.S. orders and [enabling Americans] to decide how this mechanism can function," Zarif said. "INSTEX is a vehicle for Europe to fulfill its commitments after America's pullout."

Zarif said if European leaders don't act, Iran will move to a third phase of suspending its JCPOA commitments.