Lawsuit: Gov't failed to contain toxic fallout from Notre Dame fire

July 30 (UPI) -- An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the French government over the Notre Dame Cathedral fire last spring, which it says polluted the air and threatened people with toxic elements.

The suit, filed Monday, accuses health agencies, government officials and the city of Paris of "deliberately putting people in danger" by failing to limit contamination immediately after the April 15 fire. It also says there's danger for on-site construction workers who were renovating the cathedral when the flames began -- and those working to rebuild the iconic religious landmark.

The workers were sent home last weekend after a leading government official said containment efforts have been insufficient.

The suit says environmental groups found the fire burned as much as 400 tons of lead, leading it to settle as dust on and around the site.

"The relevant authorities, including the diocese ... neglected to assist residents, visitors and workers, allowing them to be exposed to toxic fallout," the lawsuit, filed by environmental group Robin des Bois, said.

Prefect Michel Cadot said the area around the cathedral could be closed for a week to install new safety measures. Pregnant women and children have been advised to get tested for lead levels in their blood.

The city has already closed a nursery and primary school nearby, "as a precautionary measure," after high levels of lead were detected there. Several other schools are being deep cleaned.

Investigators now believe a burning cigarette or electrical malfunction sparked the fire, which burned the roof and iconic spire of the 850-year-old cathedral. Authorities said last month they found no indications of arson.