Bones found inside a septic tank at a British farmhouse likely belong to a woman who went missing 37 years ago. An 86-year-old man was arrested. Photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

July 30 (UPI) -- Human remains found inside a septic tank in Kempsey, Britain, likely belong to a woman who has been missing for 37 years, police said.

Police arrested an 86-year-old man in connection with the death of Brenda Venebles. The bones were found in a bag inside the septic tank at a farm house. Workers were draining the tank for routine maintenance when they made the grim discovery.

"Police investigating the discovery of female human remains, in a septic tank, in the village of Kempsey on July 12 have arrested a man on suspicion of murder," police said in a statement.

The identity of the man who was arrested was not released. Officers searched several properties in the village Tuesday.

It could be a few more weeks before police positively identify the remains. Venebles lived with her husband in the area but disappeared in 1982.