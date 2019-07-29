With the two deaths Monday, the number of U.S. service members who have died in Afghanistan this year reached 12. File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Two U.S. service members died Monday while serving in Afghanistan, NATO officials said.

Military officials offered no information on the service members' identities or what led to their deaths.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," a NATO release said.

The service members were serving in Afghanistan as part of Operation Resolute Support to train and advise Afghan troops.

News of the deaths came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump instructed his administration to cut the number of troops in Afghanistan before the 2020 election.

"He's been unambiguous: End the endless wars. Draw down. Reduce. It won't just be us," Pompeo said during an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

There are about 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, 12 of whom have died since the beginning of 2019.