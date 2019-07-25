Switzerland again tops world 'innovation' ranks; U.S. 3rd

A U.N. report Wednesday ranked Switzerland as the world's most innovative nation, for the ninth year in a row. File Photo by Valentin Flauraud/EPA

July 25 (UPI) -- Switzerland -- not the United States, Britain or Japan -- is the world's most innovative nation, according to a new United Nations analysis.

The World Intellectual Property Organization said Wednesday Switzerland topped its 2019 Global Innovation Index.

The organization has published the index for 12 years in an effort to help policy makers better understand innovation activity as a main economic and social driver.

WIPO Director Francis Gurry said innovation has increased worldwide in recent decades and the index is the world's benchmark, as it measures each nation based on 80 indicators. This year, the index focused on a theme of medical innovation.

This year marks the ninth straight Switzerland topped the list. Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and Britain round out the top five. Finland, Denmark, Singapore, Germany and Israel finish the top 10. One of this year's biggest movers is India, which climbed five slots to No. 52.

The bottom of the index includes Yemen, last at No. 129, Togo, Niger, Burundi and Benin. Some of the lowest-ranked developed nations are Albania (No. 93), Saudi Arabia (No. 85), Russia (No. 59) and Greece (No. 54).