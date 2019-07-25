RCMP charge Canadian teens on the run in the death of 65-year-old man

July 25 (UPI) -- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police identified the body found last week that kicked off a nationwide manhunt for two Canadian teenagers as 65-year-old Leonard Dyck of Vancouver.

Dyck's body was discovered last Friday at a highway pullout in British Columbia during an investigation into a vehicle fire south of Stikine River Bridge.

Police on Wednesday charged 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky with one count of second-degree murder for his death.

"We are truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len," his family said in a statement. "He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened. While we understand there will be interest in knowing more about him and the impact he had during his life, we are asking for the public and the media to please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Initially considered missing, the teenagers on Tuesday were named as suspects in the deaths of Dyck; 24-year-old American woman Chynna Noelle Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, after being seen driving a Toyota sport-utility vehicle in northern Saskatchewan.

Deese and Fowler were found fatally shot beside their blue Chevrolet mini-van along a British Columbia highway on July 15, about 300 miles from where Dyck was discovered days later.

The RCMP said Wednesday that the search for the two teens is now being concentrated to Gillam, a small town in the province of Manitoba after two established and corroborated sightings of the suspects were recently made in the area.

"Manitoba RCMP has deployed a significant amount of resources to the Gilliam area including our Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team and Air services assets," the RCMP said. "The RCMP Major Crime Unit is involved, as well as RCMP North District resources and RCMP resources from other provinces."

In addition to the two sightings, RCMP confirmed that a vehicle involved in a fire and recovered in the Gillam area Monday was the Toyota the teens were seen driving.

"There have also been no reported stolen vehicles that could be attributed to the suspects," the RCMP said. "At this point in the investigation, we believe they are still in this area."

Informational check-stops have also be set up along the road leading into Gillam, the force said, adding that it has received some 80 tips concerning the case in the past 48 hours.

"We have received numerous tips and information throughout the evening, and are continuing to ask for the public's assistance," said Cpl. Julie Courchain of the Manitoba RCMP. "If you see something suspicious, call police. We are also reminding everyone that these suspects should not be approached if seen and to call 911 or your local police immediately."