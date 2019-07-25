Trending Stories

Bernie Madoff asks Trump to commute 150-year sentence
NASA cuts 385 acres of trees in Florida for a better view of launch pads
16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug allegations in California
Judge: U.S. rule change for refugees undermines federal law
Drugged driving: Traffic stops changing in pot-legal states

Photo Gallery

 
Kenny Ortega honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest News

Hugo Alfredo Santillan, 23, becomes second boxer to die this week after fight
Jeff Bridges to star in FX drama 'The Old Man'
Ex-wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright pleads guilty to planning murder
Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell to undergo elbow surgery
Migrant ships sink, killing 150 people in the Mediterranean Sea
 
Back to Article
/