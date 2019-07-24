SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- North Korea on Thursday fired two unidentified projectiles from near its east coast town of Wonsan into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The North "fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 a.m. and the other at 5:57 a.m., from Wonsan areas into the East Sea, and they flew around 430 kilometers," according to the JCS.

"Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing exactly what the North launched, it added.

North Korea last carried out a major weapons test in early May.

On May 4, the North launched a fusillade of projectiles, which involved "a new type of tactical guided weapon" and 240-mm and 300-mm multiple rocket launcher systems. Five days later, it fired a barrage of projectiles, including two short-range missiles.

The latest firings took place when North Korea has been in talks with the U.S. for the resumption of working-level negotiations on its nuclear programs.

In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to resume the dialogue, but Pyongyang has called on the U.S. and South Korea to cancel their combined military exercises slated for August.