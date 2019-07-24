Johnson planning Cabinet as he takes over for Theresa May

A police officer stands guard Wednesday outside 10 Downing Street in London, where Prime Minister Theresa May left for the final time before successor Boris Johnson takes office. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Outgoing British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves No.11 Downing Street in London for the final time before Boris Johnson took office as new British prime minister. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves No.10 Downing Street in London for the final time Wednesday before Boris Johnson took office. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Boris Johnson will officially take over as British prime minister Wednesday and his first orders of business will be filling out his Cabinet.

After being confirmed by Queen Elizabeth II, Johnson will enter 10 Downing Street for the first time and deliver his first national address. He'll also begin making appointments and receive key government briefings.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he expects the new leader to reveal plenty of details in his first speech.

"One of the things that surprised me very positively, since joining Boris' team about a month ago, is the grip on domestic policy ... and the level of detail that he gets into," Hancock said.

Johnson is expected to appoint Dominic Cummings to be his senior adviser. Like Johnson, Cummings supports leaving the European Union and is Conservative Leninist who's called for fundamental government reforms. Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who was the runner up in Tuesday's Conservative Party vote, has indicated he won't accept a demotion.

Johnson's stated determination to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without an agreement, was a key part of his campaign. But there are still many skeptics who fear leaving without a deal would be disastrous.

"At a time when increasing numbers of families have difficulties putting enough food on the table, we believe it is irresponsible to consider a course of action that is expected to make that situation worse," a statement by the Methodists, United Reform Church, Baptists, Church of Scotland, Salvation Army, Quakers and Scottish Episcopal Church said.

"I think as it stands today Boris Johnson could be the last prime minister of the United Kingdom," Westminster lawmaker Ian Blackford told BBC Radio.

Former leader Theresa May left Downing Street for the last time Wednesday before heading to Buckingham Palace to resign before the queen. She attended a final questioning Wednesday from lawmakers, who honored her and took a few shots at Johnson.

One opposition member asked how she feels handing over the country to a man who will "sell our country out to Donald Trump and his friends."

May drew laughs when she said she was "pleased" to hand it over to Johnson after working with him in her cabinet. Johnson quit the cabinet because he felt May wasn't taking a hard enough stance on leaving the EU. May said she will "continue with my duties in the House, from the backbenches."

Opposition Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn asked May if she regrets any part of her fight against poverty and homelessness and called on her to oppose Johnson's "reckless plans."

May defended her record, saying she created jobs and allowed more people to go to college and buy a home.

Politics is "about the difference we make every day to the lives of people up and down this country," she said.