180 flights canceled at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to fuel supply issue

July 24 (UPI) -- Officials at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport canceled about 180 flights Wednesday due to a fault in the facility's fuel supply system.

The cancellations included flights from various airlines.

Airport officials initially said airlines would have problems refueling through the evening, but they later announced the fuel supply system had been reactivated.

"The first aircrafts have been fueled and left the airport. Our flight schedule will be restarted gradually," the airport said.

The airport encouraged passengers to contact their airlines for more information about their flights and overnight options. It also provided camp beds for passengers stranded at the airport overnight.

Schiphol is the Netherlands' largest airport.