RCMP: Missing Canadian teens sought as suspects in deaths of three people

July 23 (UPI) -- Two Canadian teenagers who were thought to be missing are now being sought as suspects in the deaths of three people, including a U.S. citizen and her Australian boyfriend who were found fatally shot last week in British Columbia, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Tuesday that they were looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who were last spotted in northern Saskatchewan driving a gray 2011 Toyota Rav4 days after their vehicle and camper were found on fire Friday.

Police said that during their investigation of the scene, the body of an unidentified male was discovered 1 mile south at a pullout point along Highway 37, which is about 300 miles from Liard Hot Springs where American Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Australian Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, were found dead July 15.

"Kam and Bryer are no longer considered missing," said RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. "The RCMP are considering Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky as suspects in the Dease Lake suspicious death investigation and the double homicide of Lucas Folwer and Chynna Deese."

The pair are considered dangerous and if spotted, the public should contact authorities immediately, police said.

"Do not take action. Do not approach. Immediately call 911," Shoihet said.

Police had previously said that Kam and Bryer were traveling north from their home of Port Alberni to Whitehouse, Yukon Territory, in search of work and it was unclear why they had doubled back south. Their present destination is also unknown.

The RCMP is also seeking the public's help in identifying the man found dead Friday, describing him as a Caucasian man between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, gray hair with a bushy beard and between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10.

"This investigation is very complex and ever-changing in dynamics," Shoihet said. "Investigators continue to follow up on tips, they are reviewing physical and digital evidence collected and sharing information."