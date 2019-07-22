Volvo recalls 507K vehicles worldwide because of fire risk

Volvo issued a recall for 507,000 cars worldwide because of a risk of fire. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Volvo is recalling more than half a million vehicles worldwide because of a faulty engine component that could cause fires.

The recall affects the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90 models from 2014 to 2019 that have a 2.0 liter diesel engine. Volvo issued the recall Monday after discovering that that the plastic engine intake manifold could melt and deform in "very rare cases."

"In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localized engine bay fire may occur," Volvo said.

The recall affects 507,000 vehicles.

The company didn't have a potential cost to Volvo for doing the recall. The fix will be done for free for customers at Volvo dealerships.

Volvo is a Swedish carmaker but is owned by the Chinese group Greely.