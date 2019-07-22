North Korea develops 'new' creamy yogurt, state media says

North Korea said it has developed a new yogurt with coagulated proteins. File Photo by Zhou Chao/EPA

July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea has developed a yogurt with coagulated proteins, a state propaganda service said Monday.

Pyongyang propaganda service Maeari said the regime's Rakyon Food Product Factory has developed a "new beverage" with coagulated proteins that give yogurt its thickened and creamy texture.

"The newly developed coagulated yogurt, with proteins and minerals contained in its raw materials, is a milk product made by applying extremely high temperature, and high pressure," Maeari said. "It is far more delicious and nutritious than yogurt in liquid form."

North Korea may be comparing the drink to a liquid yogurt similar to the probiotic milk-like products found in other parts of Asia.

The "new" yogurt is being highlighted in state media at a time when the country's crops could have been affected by drought.

The regime's ability to develop food and supplements has been the focus of state messages.

In June, North Korea said it is cultivating "superior peaches" that could withstand cold weather and grow to weigh as heavy as one-and-a-half pounds.

The state may have also released cultivated fish into the sea in order to improve the food situation.

Earlier this month North Korea state propaganda service So Kwang said a state enterprise affiliated with the Choson University of Physical Education has developed a "powder of nutrients" composed of dried clove buds.

Anti-aging tools, including an immunity strengthening bioenergy card, have also been spotlighted in media.