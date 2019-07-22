Tehran said death sentences have been levied against some of the captured agents. File Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Iran's Ministry of Intelligence said Monday it has dismantled an American spy ring and captured 17 Iranian citizens who'd been working as agents of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The state-run Fars news agency reported the intelligence director said the Iran-based agents were employed by private organizations and institutes in the nuclear, military and cyber sectors, where they collected classified information. They were offered passage to the United States, jobs and money, CNN reported, citing an intelligence document.

Some of the agents have been sentenced to death.

"The rulings for these spies have been issued and a number of them will be executed as corruptors on Earth," a ministry official told reporters Monday.

The intelligence director said the CIA actively recruits Iranian citizens online to work as agents.

Ali Shamkhani, Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief, said last month "cyber-espionage" agents had been discovered working against Tehran. It wasn't initially clear if those agents are connected to those announced Monday.

"We provided the information on the exposed network to some other allied countries in which it had been operating, which resulted in the exposing and dismantling of the US intelligence officers network and arrest and conviction of some CIA agents in different countries," Shamkhani said in June.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioned Tehran's claims Monday.

"It's part of their nature to lie to the world," he told Fox News. "I would take with a significant grain of salt any Iranian assertion about actions they've taken."

Monday's announcement follows rising tensions between the United States and Iran. In May, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration tightened sanctions over Tehran's nuclear activities -- and assaults on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in June brought blame from Western governments against Iran.

Iran has also stirred concerns by moving away from the 2015 nuclear accord -- notably, increasing uranium enrichment. Last month, Tehran exceeded the deal's cap for stockpiled uranium and officials said they will produce as much as they need.

Iran said in April it has discovered the presence of nearly 300 CIA agents in the region in recent years.