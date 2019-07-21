At least eight killed in pair of attacks in northwestern Pakistan

At least eight people died in a pair of attacks in the Pakistani city of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday. Photo by Saood Rehman

July 21 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed and 30 more were injured in a pair of attacks in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday.

The attacks took place in the city of Dera Ismail Khan where gunmen on motorcycles attacked a police post, killing two officers. Later, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at near an entrance to the hospital where the officers' bodies had been transported, killing two more police officers and four civilians.

The entrance to the hospital was heavily damaged in the attack and the emergency department was shut down in response.

People injured in the second attack were transferred to a military hospital.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out as revenge for one of the group's commanders who was killed by police in the city.

Original reports indicated the suicide bomber was a woman, but the Taliban statement identified him as a man with long hair named Abu Obiada Ghazi.