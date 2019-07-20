U.S. service member dies in non-combat incident in Kuwait

The Pentagon said it was investigating the cause of Sgt. William Friese's death. File Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense

July 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army National Guard sergeant died this week in a non-combat-related incident in Kuwait, the Pentagon announced Saturday.

Sgt. William Edward Friese, 30, of Rockport, W.Va., died Thursday at Camp Buehring. He was deployed there as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The Department of Defense said it was investigating what led to Friese's death.

He was assigned to the 821st Engineer Company, 1,092nd Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade of Summersville, W.Va. He was a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic.

Friese was on his second deployment 11 years after joining the service.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he and his wife were praying for Friese's family.

"Everything we have we owe to the men and women who defend our country and protect our friends. We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his service and sacrifice to this great State and our great Nation," he said in a statement.