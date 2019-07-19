U.S. service members on the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer watch as an AV-8B Harrier fighter jet takes off during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean. File Photo by Noel Danseco/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The Iranian government disputed a claim by the United States Friday that the American Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said Tehran is not missing a drone "in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else."

U.S. President Donald Trump said late Thursday the USS Boxer shot the drone out of the sky as it passed within 1,000 feet of the warship.

"I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own [drone] by mistake," Araqchi added.

Trump said the amphibious assault ship fired on the drone after it ignored calls to stand down.

"The drone was immediately destroyed," Trump told reporters. "The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities and interests, and calls on all nations to condemn Iran's attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce."

Iran Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi told state-run PressTV, though, Trump is trying to escalate tensions.

"Unlike Trump's delusional and groundless claim, all drones belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, including the one mentioned by the U.S. president, have returned to their bases safe and sound after carrying out their scheduled surveillance and control operations," Shekarchi said.

Iran shot down a U.S. drone in the region last month, and the United States retaliated by imposing new economic sanctions. Those moves followed multiple attacks that targeted oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, for which U.S. officials blamed Tehran.