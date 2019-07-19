Firefighters search for the missing Thursday at the Kyoto Animation in Kyoto, Japan. Photo by JIJI/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Japanese authorities have revealed new details about the fire that killed nearly three dozen people at an animation studio.

Police said a man armed with gasoline upset about a plagiarism issue set the Kyoto Animation headquarters ablaze Thursday, in the worst mass killing in Japan in two decades.

The fire killed 33, 19 of whom died of carbon monoxide poisoning as they scrambled up the stairs to the fire escape on the roof only to find the door locked, officials said. Investigators said suspect Shinji Aoba has confessed to starting the fire. He was treated for burns to his face and chest.

Witnesses said they heard him yell "die" before dousing the entrance with gasoline lighting the fire. Witnesses said a man resembling Aoba filled two gas cans at a station in the area.

Officials said the fire was finally extinguished nearly 24 hours after it started. There were 74 people working in the building when the fire started Thursday.

The studio produces popular anime series such as the Sound! Euphonium, Free! Road to the World -- The Dream, A Silent Voice and Violet Evergarden. The studio is known for being progressive, hiring more women as directors and writers than other studios.

Mourners started putting flowers and other belongings at a makeshift memorial on the street not long after the fire.

"It's hard to put into words how I feel," 27-year-old anime fan Yuichi Kumami told Japan Today. "They may not be able to produce the same kind of works again and it was my hope that there would be more memorable works in the future but that may be impossible now and that is very saddening."