Iran says it seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

July 19 (UPI) -- The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced Friday that they seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the same region where the United States says one of its ships shot down an Iranian drone earlier this week.

The Iranian military accused the British ship, the Stena Impero, of breaching international maritime law by veering into Iranian waters.

The ship's owners, Stena Bulk, and managers, Northern Marine, issued a statement saying the vessel was approached by unidentified small watercraft and a helicopter while in international waters.

"We are presenting unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran," the statement said.

The owners said there were 23 personnel on board the ship at the time it was seized.

"There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers," the statement said.

Britain's Ministry of Defense met to discuss the incident.

President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran on Friday, one day after he said the USS Boxer brought down an Iranian drone for coming within 1,000 yards of the vessel. Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman confirmed the Navy "took defensive action" against the drone.

"We have the greatest ships -- the most deadly ships, we don't want to have to use them," he told reporters at the White House. "We hope for their sake they don't do anything foolish. If they do, they will pay a price like nobody's ever paid."

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said Tehran is not missing a drone "in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else."

Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen for months, and the conflict deepened after an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman the United States blamed on Tehran.

Tensions first began to escalate following the Trump administration pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal, citing it was"defective at its core."