Google is paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a new Doodle and video narrated by Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins. Image courtesy of Google

July 19 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a new Doodle and video giving an extensive look at NASA's historic Apollo 11 mission.

Google's homepage features artwork from Pedro Vergani of an astronaut touching down onto the moon with Earth in the background.

Clicking on the artwork will take users to a video retrospective on the moon landing narrated by astronaut Michael Collins who was present on the Apollo 11 mission along with Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin.

The video features Doodle-style artwork chronicling the mission from start to finish.

"The first time we saw the moon up close, it was a magnificent spectacle, it was huge," Collins says in the clip.

"As impressive as the view was of this alien moon seen up close, it was nothing compared to the sight of the tiny Earth. The Earth was the main show, the Earth was it," he continued.

Armstrong became the first human to step foot on the moon on July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 crew returned back home on July 25, 1969 with 10 more astronauts making the journey until the final moon mission in 1972.

NASA's Artemis lunar exploration program plans on having the first woman and next man land on the moon by 2024.

Collins, in an interview with UPI, said that NASA's other plans to build a lunar base with a platform orbiting the moon is heading in the wrong direction and that the focus should be on reaching Mars.

"I see more moon missions as delaying Mars, which is a much more interesting place to go," he said.