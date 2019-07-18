"The squad" of Democrats attacked by President Donald Trump, from left to right, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined other British politicians in condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on four congresswomen as racist. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Dozens of British politicians condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that certain Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to the "crime infested" countries they came from.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that "love and solidarity will always trump hate." He said the four women "represent hope for the future ... their home is America, but their message crosses borders."

Khan was among several British politicians, including Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who signed an open letter of solidarity in support of Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. The freshman representatives who were the targets of Trump's tweets are known as "the squad."

"We are disgusted by Donald Trump's attack on you," the letter reads. "His blatant, unashamed racism has appalled people around the world. You embody the best of America, its diversity is its strength. Thank you for showing the world that America can still provide leadership to be proud of, even when the White House has abdicated that role. We stand in solidarity with you."

RELATED House kills resolution to impeach Trump

Three of the four congresswomen were born in the United States. Omar was born in Somalia but she came to the United States as a refugee and became a U.S. citizen when she was 17.

On Monday, Trump went to a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., where he continued to attack the women. As Trump blasted Omar, the crowd's fervor grew into a chant of "Send her back!" Trump paused as the chant grew louder.

Khan and Trump have been at odds before, including when Trump visited Britain in June for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

RELATED House votes to condemn Trump tweets targeting congresswomen

Khan said at the time that it was "un-British to roll out the red carpet" for Trump when he "flies in the face of the ideals America was founded on -- equality, liberty and religious freedom."

Trump called Khan a "stone cold loser."

Khan later told CNN that Trump's reaction was "the sort of behavior I would expect from an 11-year-old."