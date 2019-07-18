July 18 (UPI) -- At least 14 people are dead after a fire Thursday destroyed an animation studio in Japan that police suspect was lit by an arsonist.

Flames burned through the three-story Kyoto Animation studio and the Kyoto City Fire Department deployed 30 trucks to the scene, Japan's Mainchi reported.

About three dozen others were injured, officials said, and firefighters said several are in a state of "cardiopulmonary arrest."

Investigators are trying to locate several who remain unaccounted for. Most of the dead were found on the first two floors of the building. Initially, 10 were reported dead but the toll increased as crews sifted through the charred debris.

Police said they have detained a 41-year-old man suspected of having started the fire, by pouring a flammable liquid in the studio. That man was among the injured, officials said. More than 70 people were in the building when the fire began.

The studio, founded in 1981, is known for having produced numerous popular anime television series and movies, including K-On!; Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions; and Beyond the Boundary.

"It is so horrifying that I am at a loss for words," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. "I offer my thoughts to those who have been wounded and pray for their recovery, by even one day."