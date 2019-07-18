10 killed, 30 injured in suspected arson at Japanese anime studio

July 18 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and 38 others were injured in a fire Thursday at an animation studio in Japan that police suspect was caused by arson.

At least 38 people were injured, including 10 in serious condition, in the fire that ripped through the three-story Kyoto Animation studio at about 10:35 a.m., said the Kyoto City Fire Department, which deployed 30 fire trucks to the scene, Japan's Mainichi reported

Police detained a 41-year-old man who is suspected of having poured a flammable liquid in the studio before the fire erupted. The man was also injured and taken to the hospital, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

Fire department officials said more than 70 people were in the building when the fire began.

The studio, founded in 1981, is known for having produced numerous popular anime television series and movies, including K-On!; Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions; and Beyond the Boundary.