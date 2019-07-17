Sudan's ruling military, opposition sign power-sharing agreement

Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council in Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, (R) and leader of the opposition movement Forces of Freedom and Change Ahmad al-Rabiah shake hands after signing a power-sharing agreement, in Khartoum, Sudan, on Wednesday. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

July 17 (UPI) -- Sudan's ruling military council and pro-democracy opposition have signed a power-sharing agreement after months of debate over the formation of a transitional government and violent protests that began with the ousting of the country's former dictator president in April.

The ruling Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change signed the Political Declaration on Wednesday following overnight negotiations in the capital of Khartoum on the construction of a joint military-civilian transitional government, the Sudan Tribune reported.

The two sides agreed that the transitional government will be chaired by six civilian representatives and five from the military, which had been one of the more contentious issues behind the negotiations as the military had wanted the 11th chair to be a former military officer.

They also agreed to a rotating presidency that will see the first head of state appointed by the military for the initial 21 months then the FFC will appoint whom they choose to lead the country for the remaining 18 months before national elections.

An independent investigation committee will also be established under the new agreement to probe the June 3 military crackdown on a peaceful protest that killed more than 100 people.

The two sides have been battling over this agreement since the military, urged by the public, ousted President Omar al-Bashir April 11 in a coup, but despite his dethroning, protests continued demanding for rule of the country to be handed over to civil society.

Tensions between the two sides boiled over June 3, when the military conducted a pre-dawn attack on sit-in protesters in the capital, killing over 100 people and injuring hundreds more.

Both sides then cut off communication and reneged on any previous agreements made and the FCC organized a nationwide general strike.

However, they were eventually bought back to the table by international mediators including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the African Union and agreed July 5 to the agreement that was signed Wednesday.