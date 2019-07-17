Gunmen ambush Turkish diplomats inside Iraqi restaurant, killing one

Gunmen killed at least one Turkish diplomat inside an Iraqi restaurant Wednesday. Photo by Gailan Haji/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- A Turkish diplomat was shot and killed in a restaurant in the Kurdish region of Iraq Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry and media said.

The attackers entered the restaurant in Erbil, Iraq, and targeted consulate staff.

Erbil Police Chief Abdulhalik Talat said police will launch a detailed investigation and a detailed explanation will be found.

The attack put the town on lockdown with the roads in and out of town cordoned in hopes of finding the gunmen.

In recent weeks, Turkey has launched cross-border attacks against the the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated a terrorist group by Ankara. The two sides have been fighting for decades and more than 40,000 people have died.