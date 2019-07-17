Ex-South Korea president 'unable' to attend funeral service for dead lawmaker

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (L) arrives at the High Court in Seoul on July 4. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak sent condolences but was unable to pay his respects at the funeral parlor for a former lawmaker who was found dead on Tuesday.

Lee, who was released on bail in South Korea, was unable to attend the memorial owing to restrictions. The former South Korean leader needs to obtain permission from courts in order to leave his residence, local television network JTBC reported Wednesday.

Chung Doo-un, who may have died by suicide on a mountainside in Seoul, was a 62-year-old three-time lawmaker and conservative. He was active in the right-wing Saenuri Party, which disbanded and was replaced by the present-day Liberty Korea Party. He left a note at his residence before his death.

Chung was a close confidante of the former president, who was released in March on the condition that he remain within the boundaries of his private residence in southern Seoul and limit communication with his attorney and family.

Lee Myung-bak was unable to attend because of a hearing on Wednesday; he appeared at a local court wearing an anti-pollution mask.

On Wednesday, ex-lawmaker Lee Jae-oh offered condolences on behalf of the former South Korean leader.

Lee said Lee Myung-bak "found it regrettable" he was unable to attend the memorial at Severance Hospital in Seoul.

Other lawmakers representing progressive and conservative parties appeared on site to pay their respects, local news service Money Today reported Wednesday.

Kim Yong-tae, a member of the Liberty Korea Party, said Chung was a "wonderful" man. In a Facebook post, conservative politician Chang Je-won said he "still could not believe" Chung had died; the former lawmaker was in the spotlight and appeared in local television programs.