July 16 (UPI) -- A massive forest fire forced thousands of music fans to evacuate a Croatian beach Monday night but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out near the Fresh Island hip-hop festival on the island of Pag, Croatia. Fans were escorted to a parking area to wait for shuttle buses to transport them to the town of Novalja.

As the fire raged, the performances stopped.

"They are saying I can't perform," tweeted British rapper Not3s. "I'm backstage been here since 12:30 a.m."

Festival organizers were unable to say how future performances would be affected because the fire was still raging on Tuesday. The three-day concert was originally set to end Wednesday.

"The safety of fans is incredibly important to us and we worked with the emergency services to contain the fire over the following hours, transporting festival-goers off site when possible and safe," Fresh Island said in a statement. "Rest assured we're doing everything we can to go ahead as planned to continue the parties."