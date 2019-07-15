Italian police seize missile, weapons cache from far-right 'extremists'

Special forces officers inspect an air-to-air missile seized during an operation against the extreme right in Turin, Italy, on Monday. Photo by Tina Romano/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- A police task force in Turin, Italy, seized an air-to-air missile along with dozens of other weapons during raids on far-right extremists, law enforcement officials said Monday.

Turino police said the French-made Matra Super 530 F missile is one used by the Qatari military.

Officials arrested Alessandro Michele Aloise Monti, 42, of Switzerland and Fabio Amalio Bernardi, 51, of Italy for the possession of the missile.

They also confiscated several assault rifles, including a Colt AR-14 and a Colt M-16, and pistols, including a .357 caliber Smith and Wesson. Police arrested Fabio Del Bergiolo, 60, for possessing "a large quantity" of the weapons in his home. Bergiolo is a former Italian customs officer and member of the far-right Forza Nuova Party.

Police said the seizures and arrests came after an investigation by the public prosecutor's office. They intercepted telephone and other data from far-right extremists who previously took part in an armed conflict in the Donbass region of Ukraine on behalf of the Russian-backed separatist forces.

The suspects allegedly planned to sell a missile to an arms expert.