Extinction Rebellion protesters gather Monday around a boat in front of the Royal Court of Justice in London. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- Environmental activists rallied in Britain en masse again Monday as part of their "summer uprising" to demand action to fight climate change.

The Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered in five British cities and exhibited acts of civil disobedience, including blocking major roads and disrupting traffic. More than 3,000 protesters turned out in London, Leeds and Bristol in Britain; as well as Cardiff, Wales, and Glasgow, Scotland.

British Parliament declared an environmental emergency in April, but Extinction Rebellion activists said not enough has been done since. Monday's are the latest demonstrations under the "Extinction Rebellion" banner -- following several others earlier this year.

The activists are focusing on different ecological threats in each city -- rising sea levels, floods, wildfires, crop failures and extreme weather.

Many of the roads were blocked by boats to symbolize rising sea levels from melting glaciers. They called on the British government to commit to producing net-zero greenhouse gases by 2025.

A group of 15 police vans protected crowds as they rallied outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. British law says the groups have a right to protest, but it must not interfere with the lives of others.

"I'm involved because I have children and want them not to starve and die in a social collapse," protester Roc Standford said. "If you look at what scientists are saying, that's what's coming."

Protesters said they planned to block the Bristol Bridge for four days. In South Wales, police said roads in Cardiff's city center were also blocked. In Leeds, protesters set up tents on Victoria Bridge to block vehicles from crossing the River Aire.

Extinction Rebellion activists said they also want British courts to drop cases against protesters arrested during the spring protests.