Turkey receives first delivery of S-400 missile defense system

The United States has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey if it accepts shipment of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- Turkey on Friday received its first shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense system hardware, its defense ministery said.

"The first batch of equipment of S-400 missile defense system, which is procured to meet Turkey's air and missile defense needs, has started to arrive at Murted Air Base in Ankara," Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

Türkiye'nin hava ve füze savunma ihtiyacının karşılanmasına yönelik tedarik edilen S-400 Uzun Menzilli Bölge Hava ve Füze Savunma Sisteminin birinci grup malzemelerinin Mürted Hava Meydanı / Ankara'ya intikali 12 Temmuz 2019 tarihinden itibaren başladı.https://t.co/Jp27tuzPJb— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 12, 2019

The was no immediate statement from the White House.

Ankara inked the $2.5 billion deal with the Kremlin in April 2017 to the dissatisfaction of the United States, which had warned of repercussions if the deal went through.

The United States has since threatened to slap sanctions against the country and cancel sales of U.S.-made F-35 jets as U.S. officials have shown concern over Russia gaining access to its fighter aircraft technology, the Washington Post reported.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik has defended the purchase, saying in 2017 when he was the minister of defense that the country needs a missile defense system and had held negotiations with different countries though Russia seemed "the most suitable candidate for fulfilling the country's need at the moment."

Turkey had pursued purchasing the U.S. Patriot missile system but was unable to come to an agreement, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey had attempted to purchase the S-400 since 2013 from China, but that deal fell through in November 2015 due to NATO's disapproval.